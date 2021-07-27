Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Kishan Reddy, who has been appointed as observers to monitor the selection of the new Karnataka Chief Minister, held meetings with various party leaders just before the legislature party meeting on Tuesday evening.

Pradhan and Reddy, who reached the state along with BJP General Secretary C.T. Ravi, went inside the Kumara Krupa guesthouse without interacting with media persons.

They, according to sources, discussed the legislature party meeting with the state in-charge Arun Singh and state party chief Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s outgoing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa reached the venue of the legislature party meeting, scheduled at a private hotel in Bengaluru, to select his successor.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, and Kishan Reddy, and national General Secretary C.T. Ravi also reached the venue with him. Yediyurappa, flanked by the two observers, entered the venue, flashing a victory mark.