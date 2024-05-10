New Chinese envoy Xu Feihong arrives in Delhi

Amid tension between India and China over the protracted military stand-off in eastern Ladakh, newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong arrived here on Friday to assume office.

”Arrived at dawn in Delhi today. Thanks for the warm greetings from MEA official, Dean of Diplomatic Corps H.E. Ambassador Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam of Eritrea to India, and my colleagues from the Embassy. Look forward to working hard with all for China-India relations,” Xu wrote on ‘X’ soon after his arrival.

Xu is the 17th Chinese Ambassador to India. The last Chinese Ambassador to India was Sun Weidong, who left in October 2022, after serving three years in Delhi, and took over as China’s deputy Foreign Minister after his return.

Sun left New Delhi at a time when India and China were trying to repair bilateral ties which nosedived in the wake of the Ladakh military face-off that began in April-May 2020.

India and China have held umpteen rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the stand-off.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently stated that both India and China are confident of successfully resolving the stand-off.