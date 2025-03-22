New BPCC president vows to protect Constitution, uplift Dalits, backward classes

Rajesh Kumar, the newly appointed President of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee, said that his prime objective as the BPCC President is to protect the Constitution of India and strengthen the party in Bihar with the help of workers and senior leaders.

In his maiden media interaction as the BPCC President at the party Headquarters Sadakat Ashram in Patna on Saturday, he said, “I will work to achieve the expectations of our top leadership — the protection of the constitution of India and upliftment of the Dalit, exploited, deprived and backward classes in Bihar.”

Rajesh Kumar asserted that his appointment as Bihar Congress chief proves that Rahul Gandhi’s ideology of social justice and proper representation to the Dalit community is not just a slogan.

“Several people questioned Rahul Gandhi’s ideology and asked about Dalit empowerment in the party. He has proved it on several occasions. Be it the issue of increasing the reservations in Telangana or appointment of top leadership of the party. Not only me, you will realise it if you take a look at several other states’ heads of the party including Odisha Congress President Bhakt Charan Das and Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal,” he added.

He said that he will work hand in hand with other leaders and party workers to further strengthen the party’s base in the state which will soon go to polls.

He said, “Since 2015, the Congress Party’s vote percentage has been increasing substantially. You will realise the difference even if you compare the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha and the previous assembly elections. My sole aim is to work with party leaders and workers to further enhance the party’s position.”

Extending greetings to the people of Bihar on the occasion of Bihar Diwas, he said, “Keeping in mind the glorious and splendid tradition of Bihar, I will try to bring back the golden era of the party in the state.”