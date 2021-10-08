Kejriwal Government provides ‘Samman Rashi’ of Rs 1 crore to family of Rajesh Kumar who was martyred while serving in IAF

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the family of Rajesh Kumar who martyred while serving in the air force and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of Rajesh Kumar.

Rajesh sacrificed his life while he was on a sortie and his plane, unfortunately, met with a fatal crash.

The CM consoled the mourning family and said that his loss of life can never be compensated with anything but he hopes that the Samman Rashi will provide some support and strength to the bereaved family.

He informed that the Delhi Government has already enrolled one sister of the braveheart into Civil Defence and will extend the same provision to the other sister as well.

Chief Minister Kejriwal on Friday personally visited the residence of the bereaved family to console them and provide them support during these tough times.

Kejriwal expressed deep grief over the demise of Rajesh Kumar and while condoling the family, said, “Two years ago Rajesh Kumar was posted in Arunachal Pradesh and sacrificed his life in the line of duty while serving the nation.

We are extending a Samman Rashi to the family of Rs 1 crore to help them. Even though this society can in no manner compensate for their loss, we hope this small gesture of help from our side will bring them strength in this situation. We will always stand by them and support them.

We have helped one of his sisters get employment in Civil Defence and the other will also be provided with a job opportunity. We will do whatever we can to help and stand by the family”.

Kumar was a 29-year-old son of Delhi’s own soil who was bravely serving the Indian Air Force.

He is survived by his wife Ms Preeti, an infant son and a family of six. His father works as a Security Guard, his mother is a housewife, two brothers work as daily wagers, and one of the two sisters is currently working in Delhi Civil Defence as a Civil Defence Volunteer.

He was on an Operational Training Sortie (Air Maintenance) to LG40 Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh where the Aircraft crashed into the high terrain valleys.