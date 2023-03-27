New BJP Rajasthan president takes charge after Delhi to Jaipur road show

Newly-appointed BJP State President C P Joshi, a Lok Sabha MP from Chittorgarh, in Rajasthan on Monday took over the charge after holding a road show from Delhi to Jaipur.

Joshi, who left for Jaipur by road on Monday morning at 7 am along with his supporters from Delhi, was warmly welcomed by BJP workers at Shahjahanpur border, and at the entry point of Jaipur in the afternoon.

Addressing a workers’ meeting outside the party headquarters here in presence of party Incharge Arun Singh, the new incumbent said, “I swear to all of you, never raise slogans for me. I am a common worker like all of you. The party had to give responsibility to a worker. That’s why I have been made the presiden”.

Challenging the ruling Congress government in upcoming assembly polls due in December this year, “The Congress party’s victory would be to minimise, their number would be less than seats of a Fortuner vehicle”.

He appealed to the workers and leaders to put roadside hoardings or posters of the Central schemes’ details and not of leaders. He further asked them to not to waste time, and now up to publicize the schemes of the Center all over Rajasthan.

The State General Secretary Bhajan Lal Sharma, State In-charge Arun Singh, Co-in-charge Vijaya Rahatkar, State Organization General Secretary Chandrashekhar, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Chaudhary, former State President Satish Poonia, Omprakash Mathur, Arun Chaturvedi, Ashok Parnami, Mahesh Sharma, MP Kankamal Katara, Sumedhanand Saraswati, PP Chaudhary, Swami Balaknath, Ramcharan Bohra, Rajyavardhan Singh, Diya Kumari, Nihalchand Meghwal, Sukhvir Singh Jaunpuria, Rajendra Gehlot, Manoj Rajoria , Dushyant Singh, other state officials, legislators, thousands of workers from every corner of Rajasthan were present on the occasion.