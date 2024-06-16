‘Never said Indira Gandhi is the mother of India’: Suresh Gopi

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism Suresh Gopi said he had referred to Indira Gandhi as the mother of the Congress party in India, not the ‘mother of India’.

Suresh Gopi issued the clarification as his remark on the former prime minister raised many an eyebrow.

He said his words were misinterpreted.

“I have never said Indira Gandhi is the mother of India. I said she is the mother of the Congress party in India,” the Union minister told media persons here.

“As far as the Congress is concerned, whether anyone likes it or not, Karunakaran is the father of Congress in Kerala. When it comes to India, Indira Gandhi is the mother,” he added

He, however, called Indira Gandhi the real architect of India post-independence and until her demise. “I cannot forget a person who had worked sincerely for the country only because she belonged to the rival political party,” he said.

After visiting the memorial of late Congress leader Karunakaran at “Murali Mandiram” located at Punkunnam in Thrissur Suresh Gopi on Saturday, he said he viewed Indira Gandhi as “Bharathathinte mathavu” (mother of India) and late Congress Chief Minister K Karunakaran a courageous administrator.