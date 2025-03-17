Kangana Ranaut is not interested in a ‘silly’ Oscar for ‘Emergency’

Kangana Ranaut’s maiden directorial, the politically charged ‘Emergency’ finally released on Netflix recently. Since its OTT release, several viewers have been taking to social media and lauding the actress for her commendable acting and filmmaking prowess. The actress is also re-sharing the comments on her Instagram stories and expressing her gratitude. Amid the myriad of messages, a fan remarked that Kangana Ranaut should win an Oscar. However, the actor-politician does not care about the award.

Lauding ‘Emergency,’ a fan tweeted that Kangana Ranaut should get an Oscar. “#EmergencyOnNetflix should go for the Oscars from India. Kangana, what a film.” Kangana reposted the tweet with a message. She wrote, “But America wouldn’t like to acknowledge its real face, how they bully suppress and arm-twist developing nations. It’s been exposed in #emergency. They can keep their silly Oscar. We have National Awards.”

Moreover, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also praised the movie. “Today I watched EMERGENCY by @KanganaTeam. Very frankly I wasn’t planning to as I had prejudged it. I am so glad that I was wrong. What a fantastic film by Kangana both performance & direction. Top Notch & World Class.”

To this, she replied, “Film industry must come out of its hate and prejudices and acknowledge good work. Thanks for breaking that barrier Sanjay ji, the barriers of preconceived notions. My message to all filmi intellectuals, never keep any notions about me. Mujhe samajhne ki koshish bhi mat karna, main pahunch se bahar hoon. (Don’t try to figure me out, I am out of your reach).”

‘Emergency’ chronicles the politically turbulent atmosphere of the 1970s Emergency period in India. It seeks to offer a view of a defining moment in the nation’s socio-political history. The title was initially going to release on September 6, 2024. However, it attracted trouble for a long time. The film didn’t receive the certification initially and attracted backlash from several Sikh organisations for its portrayal of the community. The film finally hit theatres on January 17. Apart from headlining the film, Kangana Ranaut also served as the director and co-producer of ‘Emergency.’ Meanwhile, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik in key roles.

