Nepal PM Prachanda’s 4-day official visit to India begins today

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka ‘Prachanda’ is all set to visit India on Wednesday on a 4-day official visit, the Ministry of External Affairs informed.

Dahal, who assumed office in December last year, will visit India from May 31-June 3 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the visit, the Nepalese PM will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The Nepal PM will arrive in Delhi on Wednesday at 2:50 pm at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Dahal will begin his schedule the next day (Thursday) by laying a wreath at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at 10.30 am.

The Nepalese PM has a raft of meetings lined up on Wednesday, topping which is one with PM Modi at 11 am at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Dahal will also preside over the exchange of agreements between the two nations and release press statements at the same venue at around noon.

At 4 in the evening, the Nepalese PM will call on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the latter’s official residence at Maulana Azad Road. Thereafter, Dahal will call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Apart from his official engagements, on the second day of his visit, Dahal will emplane to attend a programme in Indore. He is also likely to visit Ujjain, according to MEA. He will depart for Kathmandu on June 3, Saturday at 4.20 pm.

A high-level delegation will accompany Nepal PM Dahal during his visit.

PM Dahal will also hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Modi on diverse areas of the bilateral partnership between India and Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

Several other Indian dignitaries will call on the Nepalese Prime Minister as well.

The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

The bilateral relations between the two countries have significantly strengthened in the last few years in all areas of cooperation.

This visit demonstrates the importance that both sides place on accelerating the bilateral partnership between the two nations.