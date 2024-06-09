Nepal PM Prachanda arrives for PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ arrived in New Delhi on Sunday afternoon to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi that will take place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan later in the day.

“The visit reflects the unique India-Nepal ties and will also provide further impetus to our multifaceted relationship,” stated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the leader’s arrival.

The Prime Minister of Nepal had a telephone conversation with PM Modi on June 5, congratulating him on his historic victory for the third term in the recently-concluded General Elections.

He had expressed his conviction that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India-Nepal relations will continue to further strengthen.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked the Nepal PM for his greetings and noted the several initiatives taken by both governments to further strengthen the traditional, friendly and multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

Nepal shares deep-rooted cultural and civilisational links with India and remains a special partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

In 2019, then Nepal PM K.P. Sharma Oli had participated in the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.