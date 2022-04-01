Nepal PM to meet BJP Chief Nadda on Friday evening

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will visit the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Friday evening and meet party chief J.P. Nadda.

BJP Overseas Affairs Cell Head, Vijay Chauthaiwale told IANS that Deuba’s visit to the BJP headquarters comes on the invitation of Nadda.

“Nepal Prime Minister Deuba has accepted the invitation of BJP Chief Nadda and accordingly he will be visiting the party headquarters,” Chauthaiwale said.

He added that Nadda and Deuba will hold brief talks.

There is no specific agenda for the discussion but it will revolve around strengthening party-to-party relations.

The Nepal Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.