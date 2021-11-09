Nepal Army chief in India to bolster defence ties

Nepal Army chief, Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma arrived here today on a four-day visit to India to step up defence ties between the two neighbouring nations.

During his visit to New Delhi on the invitation of Indian Army chief, Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane, Gen. Sharma will be conferred with the title of honorary “General of Indian Army”.

Soon after his arrival, Gen Sharma laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and received a ‘Guard of Honour’ at the South Block.

Later, he held talks with Gen Naravane on further strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries. He is also scheduled to meet other senior personnel of the Indian armed forces.

The Nepal Army chief is also likely to meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He will also attend an event at the National Defence College where he has attended a course earlier.