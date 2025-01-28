Nenmara twin murder reflects state’s deteriorating police system:Satheesan

The Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Tuesday said the fact that the accused, who was arrested in the case of murdering a housewife in Nenmara in Palakkad district, killed two people from the same family while out on bail is a clear indication of the state’s deteriorating police system.

Speaking to media persons here, he said that the police, who did not take action despite a complaint filed against the accused , who had returned to the place in violation of bail conditions and threatened the family of the deceased, must answer for these murders. This accused has killed three people in a family at two occasions. With this, two girls in that family have become orphans, he said. The government should take care of these orphaned girls, Satheesan said.

“Apart from the serious lapse on the part of the police, the killer has not yet been arrested.What we have seen in Nenmara is the tragic result of destroying the law and order in the state completely by politicizing and neutralizing the police force,” he said.

In a horrifying act of murder, a man accused of killing a woman in 2019, hacked to death her husband and mother-in-law at Boyan Colony, Thiruthampadam, near Pothundi near Nenmara in Palakkad district on Monday.

The accused, allegedly committed the crime while out on bail, having previously been arrested for killing a woman in 2019. The deceased are Lakshmi, 68, and Sudhakaran, 50. The accused, Chenthamara allegedly committed the crime while out on bail, having previously been arrested for killing Sudhakaran’s wife in 2019. The trial proceedings were about to begin for the same case when the accused was released on bail. At the time of the incident, Chenthamara was living in his own house, violating his bail conditions.

According to the police, the incident happened around 10am. Chenthamara fatally attacked Sudhakaran during an argument. When Lakshmi tried to intervene, she too was attacked. She died en route to the Alathur government hospital. Both victims suffered multiple, deep wounds.

Chenthamara fled the scene and remains at large. A special task force comprising seven officers has been formed to apprehend Chenthamara.

Local residents said that Chenthamara had been creating unrest in the area after being released on bail two months ago. Sudhakaran’s family and other neighbours had lodged multiple complaints with the Nemmara police, alleging harassment and death threats from Chenthamara. Sudhakaran and his daughter Akhila personally sought police intervention, but their pleas went unheeded.

Public outrage has erupted against the Kerala Police following the brutal murders of 54-year-old Sudhakaran and his 76-year-old mother, Lekshmi. Despite prior complaints about the suspect’s behaviour, police inaction is being blamed for the tragedy.The Youth Congress took out a march to Nenmara police station on Tuesday, leading to a scuffle with the police

The victims’ daughters — Akhila and Athulya, expressed their anguish, condemning the local police for ignoring their written complaints about the accused.