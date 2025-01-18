NEHUTA Accuses NEHU VC of Financial Mismanagement in Tura Campus Projects

The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) has alleged serious financial irregularities against Vice-Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, accusing him of bypassing established norms in awarding contracts for development projects at the university’s Tura campus in Meghalaya.

NEHUTA president Lakhon Kma claimed that Prof. Shukla, as chairman of the Building Committee, approved projects worth Rs 92.31 crore for construction under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) without following proper tendering processes. The scheme, aimed at developing infrastructure in minority-concentrated areas, was allegedly misused to favor external agencies.

A controversial decision to award the construction of two boys’ hostels, two girls’ hostels, and a 1,000-capacity auditorium to Manipur Tribal Development Corporation Ltd. (MTDCL) was flagged.

The NEHUTA also raised concerns about awarding a Rs 1.84 crore Food Testing Laboratory project to NEST-IN (Tata Steel Construction Solutions Initiative) without issuing public tenders through the Central Public Procurement Portal (CPPP).

“Why was no open tender floated for equal opportunity?” Kma asked, alleging favoritism toward NEST-IN.

The association criticized the absence of Executive Council approval for these decisions, calling them unconstitutional and damaging to the university’s autonomy.

They accused Prof. Shukla of sidelining Meghalaya’s tribal communities and bypassing necessary permissions from the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council.

NEHUTA labeled the actions as a first in NEHU’s history, accusing Prof. Shukla of enabling the siphoning of developmental funds.

The association also implicated Prof. Sujata Gurudev, claiming her appointment to the Building Committee was irregular and unconstitutional.

Prof. Shukla has been on extended earned leave since November 15, leaving many questions unanswered. The allegations come at a time when NEHU’s governance faces intense scrutiny, with concerns mounting over its adherence to rules and regulations.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), established in 1973, serves as a premier central university for Meghalaya and the region.