NEHU Vice-Chancellor extends leave amid ongoing protests and administrative turmoil

Meghalaya’s North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla has once again extended his earned leave with his return now scheduled for January 13, 2025.

In an email to the university registrar, Prof Shukla stated, “In continuation of my email dated December 1, 2024, regarding my earned leave, I request an extension of the same from December 30 to January 10, with suffix days January 11 and 12, due to the same circumstances.” He emphasised his availability via phone or email for urgent academic or administrative matters.

Advertisement

During his absence, Prof Shukla directed that the university’s day-to-day operations be overseen by the senior-most professor or Pro Vice-Chancellor.

Advertisement

This latest leave extension follows the expiry of his previously extended leave on December 29, amidst growing tensions within the university.

Students and faculty have been demanding the resignation of Prof Shukla, the registrar, and other senior officials, citing allegations of mismanagement and autocratic governance.

Protests, which began in early November, involved hunger strikes by students lasting nearly three weeks and widespread support from teaching and non-teaching staff. The Vice-Chancellor initially requested leave on December 2 after writing to the Ministry of Education for “adequate security support from the central government” to resume his duties. His leave was later extended until December 13 and has now been further prolonged.

Adding to the university’s unrest, a two-member committee formed by the Ministry of Education to investigate the allegations against the administration sought a 15-day extension to conclude their findings on November 29. That deadline ended on December 13, leaving the university community awaiting the committee’s report.