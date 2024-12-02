NEHU crisis deepens as VC extends leave amid calls for resignation

The ongoing turmoil at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya has intensified as Vice Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla extended his leave until December 13.

Shukla, who initially went on leave on November 15, was scheduled to return on December 2, but has cited security concerns and unresolved issues as reasons for his extension.

The university has been gripped by protests, with students, faculty, and stakeholders, including the NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and NEHU Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA), demanding the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor, the Registrar, and other officials over alleged administrative failures and mismanagement.

Agitators have vowed to prevent Shukla from re-entering the campus, announcing plans to close the university gates in protest.

Prof. Nirmalemdu Saha, the acting Vice-Chancellor, confirmed that Shukla formally extended his leave from November 30 to December 13.

The Ministry of Education is yet to release the findings of an inquiry into the allegations, further fueling unrest on campus.

Adding to the controversy, Shukla recently sought security assistance from the Central government, citing fears for his safety if he returned.

His request has sparked criticism among protesters, who accuse him of failing to address the crisis while the university remains in administrative disarray.

The stalemate at NEHU continues, with no clear resolution in sight as stakeholders demand accountability and immediate action from both university authorities and the Ministry of Education.