NEET PG 2022 medical aspirants move SC for clarity on EWS quota

The Supreme Court will soon hear the plea related to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 as several medical aspirants have approached the top court seeking clarity in the information bulletin regarding the applicability of EWS criteria.

Earlier the top court had paved the way for starting the stalled NEET-PG 2021 counselling process based on the existing 27 percent reservation for OBC in the All India Quota seats, saying there is an “urgent need” to begin the admission process. It also allowed 10 percent EWS reservation for this year and for the upcoming years, the criteria will be decided in a final hearing on March 3.

NEET PG candidates should be allowed to fill in the EWS category after the deadline, the petition further stated.

The medical aspirants have further urged the top court to extend the date for the “edit window” from February 11, and include the category change option to enable them to choose the EWS category after the final decision in the case.