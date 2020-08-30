Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched an attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing the grievances of students demanding postponement of JEE and NEET examinations.

Taking it to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, “JEE-NEET aspirants wanted the PM do ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ but the PM did ‘Khilone Pe Charcha’. #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat”

Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi’s mention of ‘toys industry’ during his Mann Ki Baat programme.

PM Modi has made special attention towards the toys industry and urged the startups to team up to make toys for the entire world by saying, “India has the talent and the ability to become a toy hub.”

During the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme, PM Modi also renewed his pitch for making India a self-reliant nation.

”The seed that was sown during non-cooperation movement 100 years ago, it is our responsibility to transform that into a tree of self-reliant India”, he said.

PM also urged the citizens to exercise care during the coming festive season due to the widespread coronavirus crisis.

“This is a time for festivals but there is a sense of discipline among people due to Covid,” said PM Modi.

“The coronavirus will be defeated only if you follow safety measures. The 2-metre distance norm should be strictly followed,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi had pitched-in last week also in favour of students seeking postponement of NEET, JEE exams.

“Government of India must listen to the #StudentsKeMannKiBaat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution,” Rahul Gandhi had said in a tweet.

“Today, lakhs of students are saying something to the government. Their concerns about the NEET, JEE examinations should be heard,” he added.

The Supreme Court had dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of NEET and JEE exams, scheduled to be held in September 2020.

Refusing to defer the examinations, the top court said, “The careers of students can’t be put in jeopardy”.

