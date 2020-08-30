Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during his signature talk show — Mann Ki Baat – urged the citizens to exercise care during the coming festive season due to the widespread coronavirus crisis.

“The coronavirus will be defeated only if you follow safety measures. The 2-metre distance norm should be strictly followed,” he added.

PM said that there is a close link between nature and festivals in India and many of our festivals inspire us to conserve the environment.

“This is a time for festivals but at the same time, there is also a sense of discipline among people due to the Covid-19 situation,” he said.

This was the 68th edition of Prime Minister’s monthly radio programme during which he renewed his pitch for making India a self-reliant nation.

PM Modi also made a special attention towards the toys industry and urged the startups to team up to make toys for entire world and said, “India has the talent and the ability to become a toy hub.”

”The seed that was sown during non-cooperation movement 100 years ago, it is our responsibility to transform that into a tree of self-reliant India”, he said.

Another unique mentioning in the PM’s address was about taming Indian breed dogs as he hailed the role of dogs in leading security operations in the country and also asked the people to bring home dogs of Indian breeds whenever they next think of adopting a pet.

During his address, he mentioned about the Indian Army dogs Vida and Sophie who were awarded the Chief of Army Staff ‘Commendation Cards’ on the 74th Independence Day this year for their role in different operations.

The urge for maintaining nutrition in the tough times of Covid was also mentioned by the Prime Minister as he said, “India is marking Nutrition Month in September that will benefit young children. He also talked about the importance of a nutritious diet for pregnant women.”