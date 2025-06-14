NEET 2025: Boys dominate top ranks, girls lead in seat intake

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday declared the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical admissions in India. While boys secured the top ranks, girls outnumbered them in overall seat intake.

Among the top ten NEET rank holders, nine were boys. According to the official list, Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 with a percentile of 99.9999547, followed by Utkarsh Awadhiya from Madhya Pradesh and Krishang Joshi from Maharashtra. Delhi candidate Mrinal Kishore Jha secured the fourth rank, just ahead of Avika Aggarwal—also from Delhi—who was the only girl to feature in the top 10.

Advertisement

While boys dominated the top ranks, girls secured more seats overall. Nearly 60 per cent of the qualified candidates were women. In contrast, of the 9,34,411 boys who appeared for the exam, 5,14,063 qualified, accounting for just over 40 per cent. Meanwhile, of the 11 third-gender candidates who appeared, 6 qualified.

Advertisement

The NEET UG 2025 exam was conducted on May 4 in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. It was held at 5,468 centres across 552 cities in India and 14 international locations. These overseas centres included Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Singapore. This year, over 22 lakh students appeared for the exam, including 9.37 lakh boys and 12.71 lakh girls, marking a drop of nearly one lakh candidates from the previous year.

The cut-off scores also saw a decline this year. For general category candidates, the cut-off ranged from 686 to 144, compared to last year’s range of 720 to 162.

Among the total 12,36,531 candidates qualified in NEET UG 2025 across various categories. Of these, 5,64,611 were from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), 3,38,728 from the General category, 1,68,873 from the Scheduled Castes (SC), 97,085 from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and 67,234 from the Scheduled Tribes (ST).