Vibhu Upadhya is a 17 years old boy from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, has cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam in first attempt with a score of 662 out of 720. He is one of the top rankers in the NEET 2023.

The boy, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, stated in the conversation with media that he always wanted to become a doctor and had started his preparation for the exam in the 9th class.

Vidhu is a religious devotee, who performs Ganga Aarti at Kacchla Ghat since 2019. While talking to the media, he also said that he went to do the aarti whenever he got time and he would keep doing that in the future also. Vidhu remarked, “Ganga Maiya has chosen me to serve the people”.

He thanked DK Singh, former DM of his district, for starting the Ganga Aarti Programme in 2019. He believes that such programmes made it possible for youths like him to connect with Sanatan Dharma.

Praising the young boy’s achievement, Yogi Adityanath Office tweeted, “This inspiring achievement is the result of a cultured and disciplined lifestyle. Hearty congratulations to Vibhu Upadhyay for this wonderful success and best wishes for a bright future! May the blessings of Maa Ganga always remain like this on him.”