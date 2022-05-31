Akshay Kumar And Manushi Chhillar Perform Ganga Aarti in Varanasi

Akshay Kumar And Manushi Chhillar are promoting their movie Samrat Prithviraj with full enthusiasm. On Monday, the duo along with filmmaker Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi performed evening Ganga aarti in Varanasi.

Akshay shared a picture from Varanasi on his social media platforms and wrote, “हर हर महादेव !”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay also took a dip in the river Ganga, of which, the actor shared a video on Instagram today morning. Along with the video, he wrote. “Team #SamratPrithviraj in Varanasi yesterday. Film releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on a big screen near you on 3rd June.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Manushi looks pretty in a peach-colored salwar suit. She kept her makeup natural and tied her hair into a neat bun. She captioned the images as “Har Har Mahadev”. She also shared a series of images on her Twitter handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

After their visit to Varanasi to promote the period drama, Akshay and Manushi hoisted Samrat Prithviraj’s flag at the Somnath temple in Gujarat. According to the makers of the film, the team is carrying Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s flag to key cities as a mark of tribute to the valor of the mighty king.