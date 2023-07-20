‘Neeraj Award’ Presented to Annu Kapoor by Gopal Das Neeraj Foundation Trust

The Press Club of India commemorated the death anniversary of esteemed poet Gopaldas Neeraj, presenting Annu Kapoor with the prestigious ‘Neeraj Award’ in recognition of his remarkable contributions to poetry. The Mahakavi Gopal Das Neeraj Foundation Trust bestows this award on eminent poets, celebrating their significant impact on the world of literature.

The award ceremony witnessed the presence of Chetan Sharma, additional solicitor general, and Surendra Sharma, a distinguished poet and Padma Shri awardee, who jointly presented the accolade to Annu Kapoor. The event was further graced by Rajpal Yadav, adding to its charm. Annu Kapoor received a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh in honor of his outstanding achievements.

To pay homage to Neeraj, a Kavisammelan was organized, featuring renowned poets reciting their own works while quoting lines from the literary creations of the legendary Mahakavi. Hundreds of attendees enjoyed the occasion, celebrating and preserving Neeraj’s enduring legacy. Throughout the event, the host emphasized the immortal nature of poets, whose verses eternally reside in the hearts of people.

Gopaldas Saxena, known by his pen name ‘Neeraj,’ was born in the quaint town of Etawah. His vast repertoire comprised numerous poems, gazals, and dohas, including the iconic song ‘Khilte Hain Gul Yahan’ from the movie ‘Sharmeeli.’ Neeraj was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, recognizing his profound contributions to the world of literature.