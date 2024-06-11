Need for community-driven approaches to climate adaptation in Ladakh

There was a need for integration of innovative water management practices and community-driven approaches to climate adaptation focusing on the challenges faced in the cold desert region of Ladakh.

This was stressed in a meeting held between the Ladakh administration and representatives of the German Development Co-operation in Leh on Tuesday.

Secretary Rural Development, Union Territory of Ladakh, Amit Sharma, chaired the pivotal meeting with the representatives from German Development Co-operation in a significant step towards enhancing water security and climate adaptation in rural India.

The meeting was focused on the Indo-German Bilateral Water Security and Climate Adaptation Project, a collaborative initiative, involving the Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India.

The Technical Advisor of the German Development Co-operation delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining the Project’s objectives, strategies and expected outcomes.

The presentation highlighted the collaborative efforts aimed at addressing water scarcity and improving climate resilience in rural communities across India, with a particular emphasis on the unique challenges faced by the Ladakh region.

Sharma expressed his gratitude for the German Development Cooperation’s expertise and commitment to sustainable development. He highlighted the importance of such international collaborations in tackling critical issues related to water security and climate change.

Sharma further shared that,”This Project is a testament to the strong bilateral ties between India and Germany and reflects our shared commitment to fostering sustainable development in rural areas.”

He also advised Sajjad Qadri, Director, Rural Development UT Ladakh, who also happens to be the Nodal Officer of the Indo-German Bilateral Project, to expedite its implementation and ensure its swift execution especially in the ongoing WDC-PMKSY scheme in Ladakh.

The Nodal Officer is tasked with overseeing the various stages of the Project and to ensure coordination with relevant stakeholders, and addressing any challenges that may arise during the implementation phase.

Sharma mentioned that the meeting also provided a platform for discussing the integration of innovative water management practices, capacity-building initiatives, and community-driven approaches to climate adaptation.

Participants and attendees explored various avenues for leveraging technological advancements and traditional knowledge systems to enhance the resilience of rural communities against the impacts of climate change.

Representatives from the German Development Cooperation also reaffirmed their commitment and active participation in this ongoing Project. They emphasised the need for a co-ordinated approach to ensure the successful implementation of project activities and the achievement of desired outcomes.