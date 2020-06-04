At least 354 labourers from Chhattisgarh, stranded in Karnataka due to the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, will reach Raipur by flight on Thursday and Friday after alumni of the National Law University, Bengaluru and National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad arranged air travel for them.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday tweeted that “we are grateful for this cooperation” and “we are making arrangements to shift everyone to the quarantine center in their home districts”.

बंगलूरु और हैदराबाद लॉ यूनिवर्सिटी के पूर्व छात्रों के सहयोग से क्रमश: 100 और 174 श्रमिक भाई-बहन विशेष विमान से रायपुर पहुंचेंगे। इस सहयोग के लिए हम आभारी हैं। हम सभी को उनके गृह ज़िलों के क्वारेंटीन सेंटर तक पहुंचाने का इंतज़ाम कर रहे हैं। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 3, 2020

The initiative was taken by the Samarth Charitable Trust and We The People organisation which contacted alumni of the two law universities for assistance, Team Leader of the trust Manjeet Kaur Bal told PTI.

“Alumni of National Law University, Bengaluru have arranged the air travel for 180 workers who will arrive here at 9:50 am on Thursday by an Indigo flight,” she said. The travel cost of other 174 labourers who will reach Raipur on June 5 is being borne by alumni of NALSAR, she added.

Arrangement of transportation of these labourers to the airport in Bengaluru and provision of food for them was being done by various civil society organizations, PTI reported. A district administration official said that health check-up and transportation to quarantine facilities have been arranged at the airport in Raipur.