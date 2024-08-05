NDRF rescues seven people stranded due to heavy rain in Gujarat’s Valsad

The National Disaster Response Force on Monday rescued seven people who were stranded in Hinglaj village in the Valsad district of Gujarat due to heavy rainfall and high tide in the Auranga River.

The NDRF personnel carried out the rescue operation in the early hours of Monday. The people who were stranded are fishermen, officials said.

Inspector NDRF, Ramesh Kumar said, “We got information from the district administration that seven persons are stranded in Hinglaj village because of continuous rainfall and high tide in the Auranga River. The water from the river came to the nearest low-line areas.

“The people who are stranded are fishermen and they have no option but to get out because the level of water has risen a lot there. We have rescued them,” he told ANI.

Many districts of Gujarat, including Valsad have been reciving heavy rains for the last couple of days.

On Saturday, day-to-day activities stalled in several parts of Vapi in Valsad as it faced waterlogging following a heavy rain.

Earlier, on August 2, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of the possibility of rain and thundershowers for the next five days in several parts of Gujarat.

Earlier, amid torrential rains in the state, Gujarat’s Navsari district experienced severe waterlogging, tasking the National Disaster Response Force to evacuate people from the inundated areas of the district.

The NDRF evacuated people who were stuck in the inundated areas of Navsari. The team rescued five people, including a child and an ailing woman, from the flood-affected area in Mithila Nagari of Navsari. At least 30 people were rescued from there. Amid the deluge-like conditions, Navsari Municipality prepared 20,000 food packets for the people who were stuck in the flood-affected areas of the city.