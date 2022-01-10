Highlights

NDMC presents a positive budget with a moderate surplus of 135.84 crores in the current financial year 2021-22 and 178.95 crores for the financial year 2022-23 in spite of the COVID situation.

NDMC Budget for FY 2022-23 shows a moderate increase in both receipts and expenditure of the premier municipal organization in Delhi.

With an anticipated increase of 15 % in its receipts at 4381.43 Crores and a matching 14.2 % increase in its expenditure at Rs 4202.48 Crores as compared to RE 21-22, NDMC budget 22-23 is self-sustainable with a net surplus of Rs 178 Crores in spite of COVID situation.

License fees projections are at an all-time high of 764 Crores maintaining a continuous growth streak in spite of no annual enhancement in the last two years. This is 24.8% higher than RE 21-22 figures and 46% higher than actuals of FY 20-21.

NDMC does not propose any increase in Property Tax rates for the year 2022-23. However, Tax revenue is projected at an all-time high of 960 Crores.

A separate budget of its DISCOM operations has been presented indicating a net surplus of 33.47 crores.

NDMC proposes to build an international level amusement cum theme park for children.

Suvidha Kendra at SBS place to be upgraded into a modern Palika Citizen Lounge as a single point for citizen interaction

Scheme for comprehensive upkeep of Heritage Sites and cleaning of covered areas in Connaught Place and Hanuman Mandir

NDMC libraries to be evolved as world-class Palika Knowledge Hubs

NDMC to implement Accrual Based Budgeting, a first for municipal organisations.

NDMC to stop purchase of diesel/petrol based passenger cars and buy electric vehicles in future.

NDMC aspires to become a Green Power DISCOM by consuming only renewable power.

NDMC to construct a dedicated cycle track from New Moti Bagh to North and South Block to facilitate smart, environment-friendly commuting.

After bagging a 5-star ranking in Swachh Survekshan 2021, NDMC aspires for 7-star status.

“NDMC is confident of ending the year with a net surplus, in league with the previous years. NDMC presented a forward-looking budget with a moderate surplus of Rs.135.84 crores in the current financial year 2021-22(Revised Estimates) and Rs. 178.95 crores for the financial year 2022-23 reflecting its commitment to a well-governed and financially sustainable municipal body. We have resolved to provide uninterrupted services to our citizens and keep New Delhi in a state befitting the National capital.”

This was announced after the NDMC Budget 2022-23 presentation in the Special Council Meeting presided over by Shri Dharmendra – Chairman NDMC. The meeting was attended by Shri Satish Upadhyay- Vice-Chairman, Shri Virender Singh Kadian-MLA & Member, NDMC along with other Members of Council Shri Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Smt. Vaishakha Sailani, Shri Girish Sachdeva, Shri Ashutosh Agnihotri- JS (UT) Ministry of Home Affairs, Ms. D. Thara – JS (L&E), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. Of India and Shri Vikas Anand, Commissioner – EDMC, Delhi. The meeting was also attended by Smt. Isha Khosla- Secretary, NDMC and Shri Pushkal Upadhyay, Financial Adviser, NDMC.

Chairman NDMC said that the prospects for the ensuing financial year are relatively more promising and NDMC is all set for a stronger growth path and move ahead with a firm resolve to make NDMC the national pride and a global benchmark.

He presented the annual Budget with financial projections:-

The total receipts of the Budget Estimates (BE) 2022-23 are `4381.43 Crore against `3814.30 Crore provided in Revised Estimate (RE) 2021-22. The actual receipts in 2020-21 were `3915.79 Crore. The BE 2022-23 for the revenue receipts are `3842.78 Crore against `3336.45 Crore provided in RE 2021-22 and actual of `3126.44 Crore in 2020-21. The BE 2022-23 for capital receipts are `538.64 Crore against `477.85 Crore provided in RE 2021-22 and actual of `789.35 Crore in 2020-21.

The total expenditure for BE 2022-23are `4202.48 Crore against `3678.45 Crore provided in RE 2021-22 and actual of `3236.70 Crore in 2020-21. The BE for revenue expenditure in 2022-23 is `3525.82 Crore against 3276.37 Crore provided in RE 2021-22 and actual of `3061.07 Crore in 2020-21. The capital expenditure is projected at `676.65 Crore in BE 2022-23 against `402.09 Crore in RE 2021-22 and actual of` `175.63 Crore in 2020-21.

Thereafter, he explained the performance and achievements during FY 2021-22 and proposed the plans and projections for the FY 2022-23:-

Pollution-free NDMC: NDMC continues to take lead in pollution mitigation measures and has resolved to stop the purchase of petrol/diesel based passenger cars and will acquire electric cars in the future, converting its existing fleet too in a phased manner. NDMC has already introduced more than sixty e-charging stations in its area and is augmenting by more than 100 in this year itself. A fleet of the E-Scooter is planned to be deployed this year complementing the smart bikes. Its cycle-in-city scheme is expected to put in place dedicated cycle tracks in facilitating office goers to cycle to work in a safe and enjoyable manner. To reduce dust pollution-intensive tree washing is being continued. Mist sprayers have been deployed at Central Park with more coming up and Mechanical Road Sweepers have proven to be very effective in mitigating dust in the air. Green strips are being developed at a fast pace so that the entire brown space is covered leaving little scope for dust pollution.

Green Energy for Green Palika: NDMC has already made its place as a Green Palika with maximum green coverage in its areas. NDMC as a discom intends to grow beyond its geographical jurisdictions and contribute to the overall objective of sustainability by aspiring to make itself a complete Green Energy consumer. NDMC has embarked upon an ambitious journey of shifting to a 100% renewable energy municipal body of the Country. In this journey, first, NDMC has not renewed its power purchase agreement with thermal power generating stations after its expiry. In parallel NDMC is taking up fresh purchase agreements with only renewable power providers including hydel and solar energy

Technology Maximum: Information Technology Governance:-NDMC has taken several IT-based initiatives for strengthening e-Governance and m-Governance to improve efficiency and effectiveness in providing civic services. These also lead to more equitable, non-discretionary, and transparent processes. Under this project, Networking in Palika Kendra has been successfully completed, Unique Smart Address for Urban Properties/ Establishment project covering 52822 Digital door numbers have been created and 40245 plates are installed. More than 1 Crore 42 lakh pages with indexing and matching of the records have been completed under Digitization of the civic services documentation. Total 49 citizen-centric applications have been successfully integrated with the Single Sign-on(SSO) portal. NDMC has successfully implemented an e-office system of NIC in all departments by introducing a completely paperless working environment. Chat–Bot facility on the NDMC website will be available by the end of March 2022. The work on the establishment of a disaster recovery site has been completed. Till now NDMC has successfully developed 49 Citizen-centric online services. NDMC has successfully implemented the Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW) developed by NIC, in this endeavor total of 800 APARs of Group A & B employees have been generated online.

NDMC is going to implement the Pay-Gov common payment portal for all services of NDMC in FY 2022-23. Palika Net project will be completed in FY 2022-23. Under its Video Conferencing Management System Palika Drishya around 100 computers with an inbuilt camera, the facility is being procured so as to facilitate video conferencing and this would be operationalized in FY 2022-23. Blockchain-based applications in areas of Birth and Death Registration, Estate, and Property Tax will be completed by 31st March 2022. Palika Financial Management System (PFMS) to be completed in FY 2022-23 will be a unified financial management system. NDMC is in process of developing a new website for all 49 schools which work will be completed in March 2022. New Electricity-Water Billing System in NDMC will be completed next year. NDMC has successfully implemented Smart Classrooms in all NDMC schools from classes VI to XII to provide e-Learning solutions. Now, NDMC has decided to extend this facility to the Primary section also. NDMC shall provide high bandwidth LAN to all schools for better connectivity.

Integrated Command and Control Centre:-It are notable that the first phase of the project could be completed even in a Covid environment. Delhi Govt. also leveraged this Command & Control Centre during the COVID period for monitoring oxygen demand & supply, managing COVID hospital, etc. ERP modules will be developed and implemented during FY 2022-23. The second phase of integration of additional services will be taken up in 2022-23.

Smart Bus Queue Shelters in consultation with Delhi Transport Corporation will be implemented in FY 2022-23. NDMC has already constructed five pink toilets for women and the feasibility of additional pink toilets is under consideration. NDMC has constructed a toilet exclusively for the third gender and more third gender toilets have been planned to be constructed in FY 2022-23. NDMC, alive to its citizen’s needs, had announced EPDM-based rubber tracks for the 2.7 km jogging track at Nehru Park, now a similar track will be taken up at Sanjay Park as also in all open Gyms in FY. Public Art-A scheme “Art with Heart” in which theme-based sculptures will be installed at major roundabouts and other prominent places in a phased manner likely to be completed by March 2022.

Cycle in City:-Project for a dedicated cycle track from New Moti Bagh to the North & South Block connecting Rafi Marg, Krishi Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, and Rajaji Marg is at the advanced planning stage with the School of Planning and Architecture as the consultant. A dedicated cycle track along the outer periphery of Nehru Park is coming up during the F.Y 2022-23.

DISCOM Operations: IPDS project is implemented with state-of-the-art “Advanced Metering Infrastructure” (AMI), IT and SCADA is envisaged for efficient management of supply distribution system. 58841 Direct Current energy meters both single phase & three Phases have been replaced with smart meters. 1900 LT CT smart energy meters have also been procured.

The work for LT & HT CT meters strengthening is in progress and is likely to be completed by March 2022. High Definition Multi-Media Leser Projector will facilitate more efficient utilization of Convention Centre and add to the revenue.

Providing an electric connection to J.J. Cluster in left-out Jhuggis work is in the pre-tendering stage and is likely to be taken up during FY. Two Fault Locating Van for detecting the Fault of Feeders are in process and the Fault Locating Vans are likely to be procured by June 2022. 220 KV ESS through DTL for GPRA colony at Sarojini Nagar, under the National Solar Mission, the remaining potential of 0.5 MWp in left out school buildings has also been realized this year. 1100 left-out HT panels are expected to be replaced in the financial year. 6 smart racks with integrated cooling systems are being purchased and will be installed in the recently established ICCC. A full-scale energy audit and condition assessment of electrical assets and distribution to have a long-term perspective plan network will now be taken up in FY.

Roads and lanes:- The work of resurfacing of 19 roads has been completed. The tender for resurfacing of all 20 identified roads is under process. The work of re-carpeting of roads with cold milling process resurfacing of Shanti Path, Akbar Road, Shahjahan Road & Sher Shah Road has been awarded and is likely to be completed by March 2022. NDMC intends to make Mechanical Road Sweeping more effective by outsourcing the entire service which is expected to be awarded by March 2022.

Water Supply:-Bringing new technology such as AMI Water Meters focusing on reduction in NRW (non-revenue) water so that 24*7 uninterrupted water supply to its residents, is ensured round the clock.

Sewerage System:- NDMC has taken up phased rehabilitation of sewer lines based on a detailed consultancy. The first phase of rehabilitation of about 30 km sewer line has already been completed. The work for the second phase is already in process for about 50 km lines, out of which tendering process for 20 km of lines has been initiated. The work under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project to develop additional water resources by installing STP’s 100 KLD to 200 KLD (4 nos.) along with 50 KLD TTP, infrastructure (construction of STP/TTP) at different locations in the NDMC area will be completed by June 2022.

Strong NDMC Buildings & Urban Assets:-Multistory Commercial Complex at Akbar Bhawan: A Multi-storey office complex with 4 basements and 10 Storeys is being constructed to meet the demand for additional office space and as opportunities for additional revenue for NDMC.

Re-development of School of Lodhi Colony into a School of Excellence. NDMC will redevelop the Lodhi Road campus as World Class Schools of Excellence namely Navyug Girls International School and NDMC Boys International School. Once set up, it will cater to more than 3000 students. Construction of Skill Development Centre at Moti Bagh is in progress. The work of JPN Library at Mandir Marg is also in progress and likely to be completed in FY 2022-23.

Housing for Municipal Employees: In order to provide accommodation to its employees, NDMC has been constructing 120 Nos. Type – II Flats at Sector – VII, Pushp Vihar, Saket, New Delhi and expected to be finished by March 2022. The work of Construction of 160 Nos. Type – III Flats at Sector – VI, Pushp Vihar, Saket, New Delhi is likely to be completed in FY 2022-23, and construction of 200 Nos. Type-II Flats, (10 Storied Tower) at Aliganj, New Delhi’s likely date of completion of the project is March 2022. Retrofitting work to make the NDMC High Rise buildings safe for seismic effect will be completed in FY 2022-23.

Medical Services:

For Establishing a 50 bedded Ayush hospital with Research Centre in collaboration with Ministry of AYUSH, a plot measuring 30,000 sqft. has been allotted where NBCC will undertake the work. Up-gradation of Casualty and construction of Disaster Ward is under progress in Charak Palika Hospital (CPH) and likely to be started during FY 2022-23. 1000 LMP Oxygen Generation Plant has been installed at CPH and is functioning. It has been integrated with the Medical Gas Pipeline System (MGPS).

Swachh NDMC: Public Health: This year NDMC aspires to participate in a garbage-free city for a 7-star rating and Water ++ certification in the forthcoming Swachh Survekshan-2022 being organized by MoHUA. NDMC has taken initiatives to have ZERO waste official events. To make NDMC Bin Free City and Providing Underground Bins (as per the requirement of 5 to 7 star ranking for garbage-free city of Swachh Survekshan) Public Health Department proposes to install underground bins at all strategic locations in a phased manner. Strengthening of infrastructure for Vector borne disease and Pulse Fog machine has been proposed. The department proposes to strengthen its activities to control these diseases by establishing an Entomology Unit.

EDUCATION: NDMC took the challenge of Covid -19 situation as an opportunity and fully leveraged technology to ensure ‘Schooling at home to the learners’ for all its students. . For enhanced accessibility to needy children for digital resources, NDMC not only provided internet data pack charges but on a pilot basis distributed 811 tablets to class 10th and 12th students in 4 schools and 4000 tablets will also be given in a financial year. In education various projects will be taken up during 2022-2023 like all primary classes from class 1 to 5 will be converted into smart classes, one tablet-based smart class to be set up in all Secondary and Senior secondary schools for assessment purposes, up-gradation of Auditorium in schools, 14 Palika Tinkering Labs will be set up in 14 NDMC/Navyug schools in addition to existing 10 Atal/Palika Tinkering labs. One Nature-based Classroom will be set up in 10 NDMC/Navyug schools, five cycling clubs will be set up in 5 NDMC/Navyug schools, Science Parks in NDMC/Navyug Schools, Paper Recycling Plant, the introduction of Vocational Courses Recognized by CBSE, language Labs in all NDMC/Navyug schools.

New Education Policy 2020: NDMC Imperatives: Govt. of India has announced the New Education Policy 2020 which is to be implemented by 2022 across the country. NDMC has decided to focus on the areas while restructuring the schooling system as per New Education Policy by setting up a Teachers Resource Centre in NDMC, setting up Activity Centers in all Primary wings, and introducing Bag-less Pre-primary and Primary classrooms.

NDMC plans to develop 4 of its major parks Lodhi Park, Nehru Park, Sanjay Park, and Talkatora garden as world-class by engaging consultants under NDMC Smart City Projects. Smart irrigation through drip and sprinklers will also be deployed in FY 2022-23 for which a pilot is being implemented in Nehru Park.

NDMC’s Credit Rating: NDMC was one of the very few municipalities in India to have achieved a credit rating of “AA+” in the year 2017-18, and the same rating has been maintained to date. NDMC will continue to maintain its credit rating in the forthcoming years.

Citizen-Centric Budget: NDMC proposed to make available untied funds for the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Market Trade Associations (MTAs) of the NDMC area. For this purpose, it is proposed to set aside a sum of ` 10.00 Crore in the year 2022-23 with an objective to provide scope for local initiatives and flexibility for local action by the RWAs/ MTAs.

Preventive Health checkup:-NDMC had extended the annual health check programme to all its employees above the age of 40 years in addition to SafaiSewaks. This programme will also continue in FY 2022-23. Palika Samman guidelines have been approved by the Council and the same will be operationalized in FY 2022-23.

Protection of Weaker Sections: Clusters Improvement by the work for repair, maintenance & painting work is going on in full swing and the Comprehensive Cluster Improvement Programme has been launched. This will include the provision of sewerage, sanitation, and electricity as also façade improvement. The projects will be drawn up for each cluster and will be commenced in FY 2022-23.

Cultural Heritage: NDMC had proposed to establish hot spots in the NDMC area where street food will be made available in a hygienic and healthy environment through customized kiosks for the purpose.

Palika Citizen Lounge: NDMC already has established many service centers and now intends to enhance the citizen experience drastically. Palika Citizen Lounges would be the single point of physical contact with the citizens fully taking into account COVID-related requirements. Existing Suvidha Kendra at Shahid Bhagat Singh Place shall be upgraded as the first Palika Citizen Lounge in FY 2022-23 and based on its experience few other Suvidha Kendras would also be taken up.

RECEIPTS:

Receipts from Electricity Distribution: The total revenue receipts from Electricity Distribution Strategic Business Unit (EDSBU) have been projected in RE 2021-22 at `1255.99 Crore as against actual `1151.38 Crore in the year 2020-21. The projections for BE 2022-23 are at `1298.08 Crore.

Receipts from Property Tax: We are expecting to collect property tax of `750 Crore in 2021-22. In the year 2022-23, we plan to collect `1000 Crore. I do not propose any increase in Property Tax rates for the year 2022-23.

Receipts from Licence Fee from Municipal Properties: The actual receipts in 2020-21 for Licence Fee from municipal Properties stood at ` 511.45 Crore. The projections for RE 2021-22 are at ` 600.69 Crore and BE 2022-23 are at ` 54.15 Crore.

Shri Dharmendra, Chairman, NDMC thanked and expressed gratitude to all who braced the challenge of the CORONA epidemic and continued municipal services uninterrupted, at times at their personal risks, and deserved to be called CORONA warriors. Saluting those who lost their lives as corona warriors he assured to maintain the same commitment level as enshrined by their sacrifice.