NDA victory will ensure infiltrators are thrown out of Jharkhand: Yogi Adityanath

On the final day of the campaign for the assembly elections in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Congress, the JMM, and the RJD, accusing them of derailing the development envisioned by Atal Bihari Vajpayee for Jharkhand, leaving the resource-rich state lagging in progress.

“While Jharkhand’s people remained poor, mountains of cash were discovered in the homes of leaders from these parties. Crores were seized from Congress MP and JMM minister Alamgir and his staff—so much so that counting machines overheated, requiring 70 machines to handle it. This money was meant for Jharkhand’s development, sent by Modi ji,” he said.

Adityanath stated that every looted penny would be recovered and redirected to benefit the people of Jharkhand while infiltrators would be kicked out of the state after the NDA government comes to power.

Highlighting the illegal activities in Rajmahal, Sahibganj, and surrounding areas, he accused the opposition of turning these regions into safe havens for Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingya Muslims. “In BJP-led double-engine governments, there is no place for infiltrators, riots, curfews, or hooliganism—only good governance and prosperity,” he emphasized.

Drawing parallels between Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, Yogi said, “Under the double-engine government in UP, infiltration, cow slaughter, and crimes against women are unthinkable. Anyone attempting such acts is guaranteed a one-way ticket to Yamraj.”

He asserted that only the BJP alliance could deliver on these promises, neither Congress nor the JMM.

the Uttar Pradesh chief minister vehemently pointed out that the first phase of voting signals the formation of a BJP-led NDA government with a clear majority, securing more than two-thirds of the seats in the state elections.

Addressing a crowd, the CM emphasised the “Modi guarantee” stating that once the BJP government assumes power in Jharkhand on November 23, 21 lakh families will be provided with PM housing, and 1.5 lakh government jobs will be advertised.

He urged voters to prevent the entry of infiltrators into the state, assuring that once the BJP is in power, these intruders will be driven out of the state and their leaders will be held accountable for their misdeeds. “Bate The, Tou Kate The. Ab Batna Nahi Hai”, he said cautioning against leaders who divide society on caste, calling them enemies of the nation.

Yogi further criticised the Opposition for allowing infiltration and illegal activities in Jharkhand, stating that while such actions were common before 2014, they no longer occur in India today.

He pointed out that while illegal mining and the sand mafia are destroying Jharkhand’s resources, the people continue to struggle. “In UP, strict action is taken against the mafia,” he said.

He also highlighted how the mining, coal, forest, and land mafias are exploiting Jharkhand, pushing citizens into poverty and ruining the lives of its youth. Under the JMM government, he claimed, the state faces a crisis over basic needs such as food, safety, and land.

The CM also made a spiritual appeal to the people of Deoghar, saying, “Every pebble of Deoghar is Shankar.” He called for a true devotee of Baba to win in Baba’s city. Attacking the opposition again, Yogi accused the JMM, Congress, and RJD of putting political interests above the welfare of the people, creating insecurity and dishonoring women.

“They are promoting love jihad and occupying land in the name of land jihad. There is no such thing in UP. If anyone dares to do this, they will face consequences,” he asserted.

Yogi also praised MP Nishikant Dubey for his efforts and recalled the BJP’s commitment to building the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. “When we said we would build the Ram Mandir, they opposed us, but we have built it. Now, Baba Vishwanath and Krishna Kanhaiya will also not remain silent,” he declared, reaffirming the BJP’s commitment to religious and cultural development.