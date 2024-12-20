NDA MPs are very agitated over the conduct of Rahul Gandhi: Rijiju

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday hit out at Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi saying that NDA MPs are very agitated over the conduct of the Congress lawmaker in the Parliament premises.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister said BJP MPs were deeply agitated by the Congress leader’s actions on the floor, specifically a scuffle that resulted in injuries to two of their colleagues on Thursday.

Advertisement

Talking to mediapersons, Rijiju said, “He (Rahul Gandhi) insulted one of the MPs from Nagaland and then injured two other MPs. The Speaker has said that no protest should be done at Parliament gate. So, our MPs protested at the Mahatma Gandhi statue,” he added.

Advertisement

On the health condition of the injured when they were allegedly pushed by Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju said, “Two BJP MPs were injured after being pushed by Rahul Gandhi. They are in hospital. Their condition is not very serious. They are stable. Our colleagues have met them.”

“Our MPs are agitated. Still, we have spoken with NDA MPs. They are agitated but there will be no jostling from our end,” he added.

The Minister further emphasised that MPs must maintain Parliamentary decorum at all times. “As MPs, we should uphold Parliamentary decorum. Whatever has to be said, it has to be done verbally,” Rijiju added.

The row between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led Opposition over Bhimrao Ambedkar took an ugly turn on Thursday when a scuffle broke out in the Parliament premises in which two saffron party MPs were wounded and had to be hospitalised.

The two BJP MPs, Mukesh Rajput ( Farrukhabad) and Pratap Chandra Sarangi (Balasore), blamed Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for the incident in which they sustained injuries.

Amid high drama in the Parliament premises where the MPs of the two fronts were holding separate demonstrations over the Ambedkar issue, Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also alleged he lost his balance and was forced to sit down on the ground when he was pushed by BJP MPs.