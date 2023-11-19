TMC exposes BJP’s ‘triple-engine failure’ in Malda

The Trinamul Congress on Saturday tore into the BJP leaders for distorting the unfortunate incident in Malda to deflect attention from their failure in developing the BJPled constituency. Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh highlighted that the responsibility of constructing roads in Bamangola lies squarely with the BJP as the area has a BJP MLA and BJP MP.

Until recently, even the gram panchayat of the region was controlled by the BJP. “Any death is painful. But it is a matter of debate as to whether the death occurred due to the road or some other reason.

If it is indeed due to the condition of the roads, we have to keep in mind that the MP there is from BJP, the MLA is from BJP and even the panchayat belonged to BJP until recently. So, road repair is the responsibility of the BJP,” said Ghosh, during a press conference.

Advertisement

“The state government has done its best to work on the roads and has also introduced a special state scheme Pathasree to make or repair the roads,” he said. “They speak of a doubleengine government but this place had triple engines as the MP, MLA, and the panchayat belonged to them. Why did they not repair the road?

They failed to perform their basic duties and hence even the ambulance or e-rickshaws cannot ply on the roads. Now that someone has died, they are trying to blame AITC.

This is because they had asked for peoples’ votes saying that they will work for welfare,” he said. While expressing grief at the incident, TMC spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya said it was hypocritical of the BJP to attack Trinamul in the matter.

Referring to BJP’s poll plank of ushering stupendous development through their double-engine governments, Bhattacharya said the incident is a demonstration of their triple-engine development model.

Following the demise of a 25-year-old woman in Malda over the delay in reaching the hospital, opposition parties have falsely accused the government of failing to develop basic infrastructure like roads.