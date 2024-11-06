NC’s resolution for restoration of special status of J&K lacks conviction: Mehbooba

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, on Wednesday, described the resolution on the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir moved by the National Conference (NC) in the legislative assembly as “half-hearted” and “lacking conviction”.

On the other hand, the NC claimed it had fulfilled another poll promise with the passing of the resolution in the Assembly.

Addressing media persons in Srinagar, Mehbooba said the resolution intended to call for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, fell short in language and intent. “The language could have been better, this is a half-hearted attempt, and we are thinking of bringing amendments to the resolution,” she added.

Advertisement

She further said that while NC’s resolution did acknowledge concerns about the 2019 revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, it failed to explicitly condemn the decision, which she described as unconstitutional. She noted that instead of firmly calling for the complete restoration of Article 370, the resolution only suggested that dialogue be held on the matter. “Dialogue with whom? the representatives of the BJP who opposed the resolution even today, she asked.

The newly-appointed UT’s BJP chief Sat Sharma led a protest against the passing of the resolution outside the party office in Jammu while National Conference activists celebrated it.

Congress Legislature Party leader GA Mir said his party, through a resolution passed in the CWC on 5 August 2019, expressed support for the people’s opposition to the downgrading and bifurcation of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State.

The Congress Party has stressed the need for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir with constitutional guarantees, including the protection of rights, land, jobs, resources, and cultural identity, without further delay, he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) leader Sajad Lone expressed satisfaction after the Assembly passed the resolution against the actions taken on August 5, 2019.

Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra said his party was committed to fighting for statehood to J&K and safeguarding the rights of its people over land, jobs, natural resources and its unique cultural identity. After the verdict of the Supreme Court, it is the first democratic expression of the people of J&K reflecting the aspirations of the people.

“BJP’s opposition to the resolution makes it evident that their petty political interests are not only at loggerheads with the aspirations of the people of J&K but also their sole priority, no matter at what cost. It (the BJP) is not only disrespecting the overwhelming sentiment of the people of J&K but is actively hindering the process of restoration of constitutional and democratic rights, guarantees like that of cultural identity, land, jobs, and natural resources. They cannot claim to represent our people while acting against their rights,” he said.

“The resolution provides a much-needed opportunity for a meaningful engagement between New Delhi and the people of J&K in the backdrop of mistrust created by the acts of the BJP Government over the last several years,” he added.