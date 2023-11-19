NCP workers throw black paint on writer Namdev Jadhav’s face in Pune

Supporters of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday threw black paint on the face of writer-author Namdev Jadhav.

This comes after Jadhav earlier alleged that during his tenure as chief minister of the state, Pawar did not give the Maratha community their due right of reservation (under other backward classes categories) in education and government jobs.

While addressing the media near the Patrakar Sangh, supporters of Pawar threw black paint on Jadhav’s face. They were also chanting slogans in support of Pawar.

A video capturing the incident depicting police intervention to rescue Jadhav amidst slogans raised by Pawar’s supporters.

Following the incident, Pune NCP chief Prashant Jagtap took responsibility for the incident and said that the party workers threw the paint on Jadhav’s face after he made derogatory remarks against the NCP supremo.

“A few workers from my party threw black paint on Namdev Jadhav. We take responsibility for the same. The way Namdev Jadhav has been making derogatory comments against our chief Sharad Pawar for the last few days isn’t acceptable. Therefore we blackened his face,” Pune NCP chief Prashant Jagtap said.