NCP Chief Sharad Pawar suspends Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Ajit Pawar & 8 MLAs

The national executive committee of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headed by President Sharad Pawar met here in Delhi earlier today where the formal expulsion orders of rebel party MPs Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare as well as all nine MLAs led by Ajit Pawar who were sworn in as ministers in the Maharashtra government on Sunday was formally announced. Patel was the nCP working president along with Supri Sule till his suspension.

Eight resolutions were passed at the convened meeting of the national executive committee including one resolution designating Sharad Pawar as the main leader of the party (read Supremo).

A news release issued by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction also affirmed that 27 units of the party across India had also reiterated their alliance with Sharad Pawar.

The meeting categorically resolved that individual MLAs cannot be termed as the party while debunking the Ajit Pawar-led faction’s claim over the political party that was founded by Sharad Pawar.

The NCP Chief, who was accompanied by the newly appointed party whip Jitendra Awhad and Mumbai working president of the party Narendra Verma, also called upon Indian National Congress (INC) party chief Rahul Gandhi.