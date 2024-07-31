NCM holds interfaith meeting in Leh to address grievances of minorities

An interfaith meeting was held by the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) in Leh specifically to discuss the issues and grievances of the minorities in Ladakh, an official spokesman said on Wednesday.

NCM headed by its Vice Chairman, Kesri K Deboo, conducted the interfaith meeting for the first time in Leh (Ladakh).

Leaders of different religious communities, women wings and youth organisations of Ladakh discussed various issues and problems in Ladakh including funds, scholarships, Arabic and Bhoti language teachers in school, Sowa Rigpa University, flight cost for students and maintenance of cultural heritage.

The stakeholders of the different religious organisations and other dignitaries held an extensive and healthy discussion on the issues pertaining to the minorities of the region and the Member of National Commission for Minorities offering a receptive attitude assured to take the necessary actions from the Commissions end to resolve the issues and the grievances at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Vice-Chairman, NCM, Kesri K. Deboo; Member, NCM, Sayed Shazadi; Member NCM, Rinchen Lhamo; Member NCM, Dhanyakumar Gunde; President, LBA Leh, Tsering Dorjey Lakrook; President, Anjuman–Imamla, Leh, Ashraf Ali Barcha; Chairman, Christian Assoclation, Leh, Sonam Parvez; President, Ladakh Gonpa Assoclation, Leh,Ven Tsering Wangdus; Founder President, MIMC, Leh, Ven. Sanghsena; Chairman, IKMT, Kargil., Shiekh Sadiq Rajal; Former Commissioner/Secy J&K Govt, Kacho Isfandyar Khan; Presidents of women wings of religious organisations, Presidents of the youth wings of religious organisations.

Representatives from Sikh Community, Hindu Community; Representatives from different regions of Sham, Zanskar and various other dignitaries from socio- humanitarian organisations were also present in the meeting.