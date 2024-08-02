NCGG concludes 3rd batch programme on good governance

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) successfully concluded its 3rd Internship Programme, 2024 for young scholars on 30th July at its New Delhi campus.

The internship programme aims to provide young and post-graduate scholars with opportunities to undertake research, critical study, documentation, and dissemination of best practices to develop a national repository and establish a platform for wider dissemination.

In the three internship programmes, 37 interns have submitted their research papers on diverse subjects of public policy.

The 3rd batch of the NCGG Internship Programme received more than 3,550 applications from across the country. After a rigorous selection process involving seven rounds of interviews, 17 candidates were chosen based on their academic achievements and dedication to their respective fields.

The successful candidates represented diverse disciplines, including public policy, development, law, governance, and climate change, and from esteemed institutions such as the University of Delhi, IIM Shillong, IIT Kanpur, and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

The interns worked with Senior Professors from eminent institutions like IIPA, JNU, and Jamia Millia Islamia, who guided their research work in a mentorship role.

In the concluding session, 17 research papers were presented on contemporary areas of good governance like financial literacy initiatives, forecasting electric vehicles demand, digital currency transition in India, Reforming Public Services, e-Governance in Tertiary Health Care, Analysis of Health Insurance Schemes under the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, etc.

The overall programme was coordinated by Dr Gazala Hasan, Course Coordinator and Assistant Professor, NCGG, with assistance from Mr Akash Sikdar and NCGG team.

The impactful research papers produced during the internship will be compiled into a comprehensive compendium, which will be accessible to the public via publication on the NCGG’s official website. This initiative underscores the Government of India’s commitment to nurturing young talent and advancing public policy research for a better governance framework.