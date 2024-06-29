NCC cadets sail 410km on Hooghly, Bhagirathi to reach city

The 2 Bengal Navy Unit NCC cadets, under the auspices of the West Bengal and Sikkim Directorate, successfully concluded the Sailing Expedition 2024, marking a significant achievement in the annals of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) India. Commencing on 9 June and spanning 20 days, the expedition covered an impressive sailing distance of 410 kilometres along the Hooghly and Bhagirathi rivers, navigating through eight districts of West Bengal.

The expedition saw enthusiastic participation from 60 cadets, comprising 30 boys and 30 girls, all embodying the spirit of adventure and teamwork. The journey began on 12 June from Farakka, with the theme “Excellence on the Waves, Honour in the Winds, Safety Paramount,” underscoring the core values of the NCC.

Major General Vivek Tyagi, ADG, West Bengal & Sikkim Directorate NCC, received the cadets at the Man of War Jetty in Kolkata on 28 June. He commended the cadets for their perseverance, discipline, and dedication throughout the expedition.

The cadets not only showcased their sailing prowess but also engaged in various social service activities, including rallies, nukkad nataks and visits to historical sites along their route. These activities emphasized the importance of community engagement and cultural heritage, enriching the cadets’ experience and fostering a sense of social responsibility.

The sailing expedition will culminate in a cultural extravaganza at Bhawanipur College, celebrating the cadets’ achievements and the diverse cultural tapestry of India. This event will further instill confidence, skill development, and character building among the cadets, aligning with the NCC’s mission to nurture disciplined and patriotic citizens.

The NCC’s commitment to youth development and national integration is exemplified through such expeditions, highlighting the organization’s pivotal role in shaping the leaders of tomorrow.