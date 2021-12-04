NCC launches programmes to honour 1971 War bravehearts

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is conducting ‘Azadi ki Vijay Shrankhla aur Sanskritiyon ka Mahasangam’ event as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Part I of the event i.e., ‘Azadi ki Vijay Shrankhla’ is being conducted from November 28 to December 10 wherein bravehearts of 1971 War are being honoured at 75 locations throughout the country.

Part II of the event i.e., ‘Sanskritiyon ka Maha Sangam’, a special national integration camp will be conducted in Delhi wherein candidates from all over the country will participate in a cultural exchange.

The finale of the event will be conducted at the NCC Camp Auditorium in the national capital where the cadets of border and coastal areas will showcase the beautiful local dances of their respective states and integration song which will be sung in 22 languages, the Defence Ministry said today.

The objectives of this mega event are to felicitate the family members of the bravehearts of 1971 War at 75 locations and showcase the same to entire nation.

The event will also showcase cultural diversity of India, especially from border and coastal areas where NCC has been introduced recently to strengthen ‘Unity in Diversity’.