NCC launches campaign to free seashores of plastic waste

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is carrying out a nationwide campaign to free seashores/beaches from plastic and other waste materials and increase awareness about the importance of keeping these clean.

The aim of the month-long ‘Puneet Sagar’ Campaign is to propagate the message of ‘Importance of Clean Seashores/Beaches’ amongst the local population and future generation beginning 1 December, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) today said.

During the first week of the Abhiyan that started on 1 December, the NCC cadets participated with enthusiasm and vigour to clean the plastic waste along the seashores in coastal areas. The cadets made efforts with the help of nukkad nataks, poetry recitation, etc to generate awareness and educate the target population about measures for conservation and the impact of plastic pollution along the sea beaches. Cadets also made a deliberate effort to sensitise and mobilise the support of the local populace in the prevention of pollution of sea beaches through one-on-one contact.

During this week almost 30,000 cadets from eight coastal NCC directorates participated in the Abhiyan. The cadets of Eastern Coastal regions braved the rough weather conditions arising due to ‘Cyclone Jawad’ to fulfil their moral duty towards the Nation and the environment. The cadets cleaned the beaches and gathered almost 900 kilogrammes of plastic waste in the process and reached out to almost two lakh citizens planting seeds of cleanliness and awareness about the evils of plastic waste in their hearts and minds.