NC slams government on spurt in terror attacks in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday said that the recent wave of militant attacks in Jammu region has completely shattered the illusion of peace and normalcy fabricated by the BJP in J&K.

Party’s chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq launched a scathing attack on the Centre, blaming them for the increase in militant activities.

He stressed that the government must be held answerable for their negligence in counter-militancy operations, which has allowed militants to wreak havoc in Jammu unchecked.

“The brutal truth is that 55 brave security personnel have lost their lives in the line of duty over the past two years. It is crucial to hold the current government to the same standards as its predecessors,” he said.

“The government cannot escape accountability for the failures in counter-militancy operations that have led to the current crisis in Jammu. There should be no room for political finger-pointing, only a steadfast commitment to accountability,” he added.

He said the government must cease its deceitful tactics and take swift, decisive action to safeguard the people and ensure responsibility is upheld.

The empty promises of the BJP are being laid bare in Jammu and Kashmir. The sudden spike in terrorist activities in regions previously deemed safe is deeply concerning, he added.

“With the sacrifice of 55 security personnel, it is imperative that someone is held responsible. Who will step up and take ownership,” he asked.

This surge in violence, Tanvir said, should serve as a stark reminder of the harsh reality facing the region, dispelling any false sense of security that may have been falsely perpetuated.