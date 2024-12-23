NC MP leads protest against job reservation outside J&K CM’s residence

Several Opposition leaders and unemployed youth joined a protest against the job reservation quota in large number on Monday outside the official residence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar.

What’s interesting about the protest is that it was led by a ruling National Conference (NC) MP, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, against his own party government amd heavy security on the Gupkar Road residence of Omar Abdullah.

While PDP leaders, Waheed Para and Iltija Mufti, joined the protest, Kashmir’s chief cleric and Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq supported the protest for rationalisation of reservation along with members of Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and Srinagar’s former mayor Junaid Mattu.

Later, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met the representatives of the protesters at his residence and sought six months’ time to sort out the reservation matter. He assured a protesting student delegation that their demands would be addressed and the cabinet sub-committee would submit its report within six months after consulting

stakeholders.

Addressing the protestors outside the CM’s residence, Ruhullah Mehdi criticised the reservation policy, claiming that it disproportionately affects certain communities. “The current reservation system is divisive and has created a sense of alienation among deserving candidates in sections of society,” Ruhullah stated.

He stressed the need for a comprehensive review of the policy to ensure equitable representation for all and reiterated his commitment to fighting for the youth while calling on the government to engage in constructive dialogue to address the concerns raised. “The voice of the people cannot be suppressed. The youth are the future, and their demands must be met with respect and seriousness,” he said.

Tweeting his intention to join the students’ sit-in, Mirwaiz regretted that he was placed under house arrest within minutes of his announcement. Nevertheless, extending support to the protestors, Mirwaiz wrote on X; “The issue of reservations should be addressed with justice and fairness by those in charge, safeguarding the interests of all segments of society, not at the expense of any one group. The current status of reservations does that, by undermining the interests of the General / open merit category. Fervent appeal to

address their concerns immediately! Support #openmeritstudentsassociation @OMSA_JK sit in protest.

Would be part of it if authorities allowed. My delegation will be there to support. Will also raise the issue in #JamaMasjid whenever permitted to go”.

Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter, Iltija Mufti said, “Our youngsters are in distress due to unemployment and a lack of opportunities. Their future must be protected, and their issues should not be ignored or treated lightly.”

She added that while broader issues like statehood and Article 370 remain important, they urge the government to prioritise immediate problems such as education and job opportunities for the youth. “We are not against reservation to SC and ST categories, but that should not be done at the cost of others”, she added.

Waheed Para, PDP MLA, who was present during the protest, wrote on X; “Wholeheartedly welcome Aga Syed Ruhullah’s decision to stand with the youth in demanding rationality and fairness in reservation policies. This is a pivotal moment to address pressing grievances and ensure our policies are inclusive, youth-friendly, and just. At the heart of this matter lies the urgent and vehement demand for proportional representation—a system that allocates opportunities based on the socio-economic realities of communities, ensuring no group is disproportionately favoured or left behind. Our demand is not antithetical to affirmative action—in fact, we are in favour of

strengthening it. We believe that inclusion through reservation must go beyond tokenism to foster substantive equality. We believe in empowering marginalized communities to not just be present but to shape decisions and lead change”.

“However, let’s be clear: Merit must remain the bedrock of our systems. Reservations must serve only as targeted exceptions to bridge inequalities, not as tools for perpetual imbalance. Policies that reduce the majority to a minority are neither just nor sustainable. The majority of our youth, who fall under the Open Merit category, cannot be sacrificed at the altar of vote-bank politics or divisive agendas. Their aspirations matter. Their opportunities matter. And as representatives it is our responsibility to seek a fair framework that empowers every segment of society without sowing discord by pitting communities against each other,” Para added.

Taking a dig at the MP’s protest, Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said; “It shows a complete disregard for people’s common sense when an MP, instead of directly talking to his party president to advocate for public demands, opts to write an open letter to him and stage protests against his own party leadership. The days of such political gimmickry

are long gone. People are intelligent enough to distinguish between genuine efforts and theatrical actions. Underestimating the intelligence of the people, which far exceeds your own, is both unwise and disrespectful”.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that the job reservation granted by the BJP government before the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, has further squeezed the general category to about 40%, the protestors claimed.