NC Govt will strengthen friendly bonds between communities: Farooq Abdullah

Ruling National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah has stressed that the Omar Abdullah led government will strive to strengthen bonds of friendship between different regions and communities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Abdullah, who was interacting with several delegations at his residence here, highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering equitable development and unity among the diverse regions of Jammu.

“Under the leadership of Omar Abdullah, the government will rectify the injustices inflicted by the BJP upon the people of Jammu. The government will focus on promoting equitable development in all three distinct areas of the region,” he said.

Dr Abdullah emphasised that the government was actively working to eliminate years of unaccountability that have plagued Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the days of empty promises to the people of Jammu are over and the “Elected government, which has ensured equitable representation for Jammu in the council of ministers, is dedicated to promoting balanced development across all regions of Jammu.”

He alleged that the mountainous regions of Pir-Panjal and Chenab, which have been neglected by the government for a decade, will now be prioritised for development.