India faces threat from within, not outside: Farooq Abdullah

Emphasising the importance of unity and countering divisive narratives to secure the nation’s future, National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah said on Wednesday that India does not face a threat from outside but from within.

Addressing a convention of the SC cell of the party at the NC headquarters here, Dr. Abdullah said, “The country demands sacrifice even today to save itself. India does not face a threat from outside but from within. People inside the country can destroy it, not those from outside. To make the nation strong, we must make ourselves, our brothers, and our sisters strong,” he contended.

He highlighted the need for a united effort towards nation-building, stating, “This country can only progress when all of us are happy and united. India is diverse, comprising various races and regions, and our strength lies in our unity amid diversity”.

He criticised the divisive propaganda, particularly the narrative that Hindus are under threat. “There are 80 per cent Hindus in this country, so where is the threat? This narrative is meant to create fear among people. It is everyone’s duty to break this falsehood,” he said.

Commenting on the abrogation of Article 370, Dr Abdullah said that the special provision was not solely for Kashmiris but was introduced by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1927 to protect Dogras of Jammu from economic domination by wealthy Punjabis. “You celebrated the abrogation, but now even domestic jobs are going to outsiders. Servants are being brought in from outside. Think about what you have gained,” he remarked.

Highlighting the growing economic challenges post abrogation of article 370, he said, “Your lands are being taken, and jobs are no longer reserved for you. Outsiders hesitate to come to Kashmir, fearing its majority Muslim population. This is what we tried to warn you about”.

On the allegations of being unpatriotic, Dr. Abdullah said, “I am a Muslim, and I am an Indian Muslim. I am neither a Chinese nor a Pakistani Muslim. But this propaganda persists. Even Hindu members of the National Conference were once branded Pakistanis,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to the people for their support, Dr. Abdullah said, “We faced immense challenges but never bowed down. My father faced difficulties too, but we did not succumb. If we remain on the right path, act with honesty, and ensure justice for all, we can overcome any challenge”.