Nayab Singh Saini likely to take oath as Haryana CM on October 15

BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini is likely to take oath as the chief minister of Haryana on October 15 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, who are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

A 10-member committee headed by the Panchkula district commissioner has been set up by the state chief secretary to oversee the arrangements for the ceremony.

Saini, talking to reporters in Kurukshetra, parried the question about the date of the swearing-in. ”We will tell you the date…oath ceremony will be held soon..,” he said.

Charging the main Opposition party in the state with corruption and nepotism, he said, ”Congress is a party stuck in ‘Parivaarvad’. They are fully corrupt…BJP has come back to power with a huge margin… Congress came to power in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana by spreading lies but now nobody is believing them…”

He assured the people of the state that the results of 25,000 talented youth will be released soon.

He visited different grain mandis, including Ladwa, from where he won the assembly elections. He assured the farmer community that ”every grain of the crop of our farmer brothers will be purchased at MSP”. Instructions have been given to the officials to ensure that the farmers do not face any problems in getting their due.

Saini called on Union Education Minister and State Assembly Election In-charge Dharmndra Pradhan yesterday in New Delhi and congratulated him on the resounding victory of the BJP in the state.

A day after the election results, Chief Minister Saini met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and credited him for the historic hat trick. He also met BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Both these leaders, while congratulating him for the party’s success, attributed it to PM Modi’s welfare-oriented programmes and policies.

The BJP Legislature Party is likely to meet a day ahead of the oath-taking ceremony to elect its leader who will be the state’s new chief minister, most probably 54-year-old Saini.

Saini, a confidant and successor of former CM Manohar Lal who replaced him in March barely two months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Also, adding to its tally, three independent MLAs have extended support to the BJP. The party won a landslide victory by winning 48 seats in the 90-member House. The Congress emerged as the second-largest party with 37 seats while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) managed to bag only two seats.