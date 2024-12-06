Navy to commission advanced stealth frigate INS Tushil in Russia

The Indian Navy is set to commission its latest multi-role stealth guided missile frigate, INS Tushil, at Kaliningrad, Russia, next week. The commissioning ceremony will be attended by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with several senior Russian and Indian defence and government officials.

INS Tushil, an upgraded Krivak III-class frigate, is part of Project 1135.6, which already includes six ships in service: three Talwar-class frigates built at Baltiysky Shipyard, St. Petersburg, and three Teg-class frigates built at Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad. INS Tushil is the first of two additional upgraded follow-on ships, contracted in October 2016 between JSC Rosoboronexport, the Indian Navy, and the Government of India. Its construction was meticulously monitored by an Indian Warship Overseeing Team based in Kaliningrad under the guidance of the Embassy of India in Moscow.

A statement from the Naval spokesperson stated that the warship is a product of collaboration between hundreds of shipyard workers and numerous Indian and Russian OEMs. Beginning January 2024, INS Tushil underwent extensive trials, including Factory Sea Trials, State Committee Trials, and Delivery Acceptance Trials conducted by Indian specialists. These tests, which included weapon firings, demonstrated the ship’s readiness, including achieving speeds exceeding 30 knots. The frigate will arrive in India in near-combat-ready condition, prepared to serve immediately.

Advertisement

Named Tushil, meaning “the protector shield,” the frigate’s crest embodies the concept of an Abhedya Kavacham (impenetrable shield). Its motto, “Nirbhay, Abhedya aur Balsheel” (Fearless, Indomitable, Resolute), underscores the Indian Navy’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s maritime borders.

Spanning 125 meters and displacing 3,900 tons, it integrates cutting-edge technologies from India and Russia. Enhanced stealth features and improved stability mark the ship’s upgraded design. With inputs from the Indian Navy and Russia’s Severnoye Design Bureau, indigenous content was increased to 26%, while Indian-made systems more than doubled to 33. Major Indian OEMs involved in the project include BrahMos Aerospace, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Keltron, Nova Integrated Systems (Tata Group), Elcome Marine, and others.

Upon commissioning, INS Tushil will join the Western Fleet, the Indian Navy’s “Sword Arm,” under the Western Naval Command. The frigate will rank among the most advanced warships globally, symbolizing both India’s growing naval prowess and the enduring strength of the India-Russia defense partnership.