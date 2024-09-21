Navy chief calls for maintaining vigil to ensure maritime security

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, has impressed upon the top Naval Commanders the need to maintain vigil towards ensuring maritime security and coastal defence, through close liaison, synergy, and functional linkages with the Coast Guard and other maritime agencies.

He also asked them to ensure combat readiness of all naval platforms, equipment, weapons, and sensors.

He was addressing the second edition of the four-day bi-annual Naval Commanders’ Conference 2024 which concluded on Saturday. It focused on contemporary security paradigms, and critical analysis to further enhance the combat capability of the Navy and synergise operations with the other Services. It was also meant to delve into the dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the region in the backdrop of international developments and through intense discussions by the senior hierarchy of the Navy, formulate a future roadmap to consolidate as a First Responder and Preferred Security Partner in the Indian Ocean Region and its steadfast commitment and contributions to the national vision of Aatmanirbharta.

Admiral Tripathi described the conference as the single most important apex-level forum of the Indian Navy to discuss, ideate, and find solutions towards ensuring that the Navy remains a Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive & Future Ready Force.

He highlighted the flux in the contemporary geo-strategic environment together with emerging disruptive technologies and evolving tactics in the maritime domain.

Enumerating the key focus areas for the Indian Navy in the short, medium, and long term, the Navy chief urged the Naval Commanders to continue evolving the Indian Navy as a well-balanced multi-dimensional seamlessly networked force ready to respond, protect, and promote national maritime interests – Anytime, Anywhere, Anyhow.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had addressed and interacted with the Naval Commanders on September 19. He acknowledged the Navy’s efforts in maintaining maritime security in IOR and appreciated the key role played by the force in protecting the critical commodities transiting through the Gulf of Aden. He also shared his thoughts on a multitude of operational and strategic issues with the Naval Commanders, exhorting them to maintain high operational preparedness and readiness to tackle emerging maritime challenges. He impressed upon them the need for enhancing jointness with other Services.

The Chief of Defence Staff and the chiefs of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force also interacted with the Naval Commanders during the conference, sharing their assessments of the operational environment, and outlining readiness levels to defend national interests. They also highlighted areas of convergence amongst the three Services vis-à-vis the prevailing operational environment, to enable further integration of the Armed Forces to collectively meet India’s national security challenges and imperatives.