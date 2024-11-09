India gifts fast interceptor boats to Mozambique to strengthen maritime security

As part of India’s capacity-building support for friendly nations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the Government of India has gifted two water-jet propelled Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC) to the Government of Mozambique.

The FICs, transshipped from India aboard INS Gharial, aim to strengthen Mozambique’s maritime security and counter-insurgency capabilities.

The handing over ceremony was attended by High Commissioner of India to Mozambique, Robert Shetkintong, India’s newly appointed Defence Adviser in Maputo, Col Puneet Attri, and the Commanding Officer of INS Gharial, Commander Rajan Chib.

On behalf of Mozambique, the vessels were accepted by Augusto Casimiro Mueio, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of National Defence.

The FICs, equipped with machine guns and bullet-resistant cabins, feature a top speed of 45 knots and can cover 200 nautical miles at 12 knots.

With a capacity for a crew of five, the boats will enhance Mozambique’s ability to address maritime threats, including combating terrorism and insurgency in the Cabo Delgado region.

This delivery builds on previous support, following India’s 2019 gift of two large interceptor vessels and two FICs in January 2022 to support Mozambique’s maritime security efforts.