Navratri 2024: Date, Timings, and everything you need to know

Navratri, a significant Hindu festival dedicated to the goddess Durga, will be observed from October 3 to October 12, 2024. This vibrant celebration spans nine nights and ten days, marking a period of intense devotion and cultural festivities.

In 2024, the festival kicks off on the night of October 3 at 12:18 AM, transitioning into the next day until 2:58 AM on October 4, according to the lunar calendar. Navratri’s timing aligns with the auspicious Hindu month of Ashvin, specifically from the Shukla Paksha Pratipada (the first day of the waxing moon). The festival will run from October 3 to October 11, with the concluding day, Vijayadashami or Dussehra, falling on October 12.

Each day of Navratri honors different forms of the goddess Durga, each representing unique virtues and powers.

Advertisement

The schedule for the Navratri 2024 worship:

October 3: Worship of Maa Shailputri, symbolizing strength and resilience.

October 4: Reverence for Maa Brahmacharini, embodying piety and austerity.

October 5: Puja to Maa Chandraghanta, who symbolizes bravery and peace.

October 6: Devotion to Maa Kushmanda, representing prosperity and health.

October 7: Worship of Maa Skandamata, known for nurturing and protection.

October 8: Prayers to Maa Katyayani, the destroyer of evil and the harbinger of victory.

October 9: Tribute to Maa Kalratri, associated with destruction of darkness and negativity.

October 10: Honoring Maa Siddhidatri, who grants divine knowledge and achievements.

October 11: Worship of Maa Mahagauri, symbolizing purity and wisdom.

The festival concludes with Vijayadashami, a day celebrating the triumph of good over evil, and comes with various cultural and ceremonial activities. This vibrant festival, observed in diverse ways across regions, remains a cornerstone of Hindu cultural and spiritual life.