Diwali 2024: Date, time, and other festive highlights

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. This year, Diwali falls on November 1, 2024, and will be marked with vibrant celebrations that span over five to six days.

The festival occurs during the Hindu lunisolar months of Ashvin and Kartika, which generally correspond to mid-September through mid-November. The significance of Diwali transcends Hinduism, as people observe it with variations across several Indian religions and communities.

For Hindus, Diwali is a time for illuminating homes, temples, and public spaces with an array of diyas (oil lamps), candles, and lanterns. This act of lighting is not just a visual spectacle but a profound symbol of dispelling darkness and ignorance. The festival also involves a traditional ritual oil bath at dawn, believed to purify the body and soul. People adorn homes with colorful rangoli designs, and fireworks light up the night sky, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Diwali’s influence extends beyond Hindu practices. Jains celebrate the festival to mark the final liberation of Mahavira, a revered figure in Jainism. Sikhs commemorate Bandi Chhor Divas, which marks Guru Hargobind’s release from imprisonment by the Mughal ruler Jahangir. For Newar Buddhists, Diwali is a time to worship Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, in a manner distinct from other Buddhist traditions. Meanwhile, in Eastern India and Bangladesh, the focus of the festival often shifts to the worship of Kali, the goddess of destruction and transformation.

The celebratory mood of Diwali comes with activities and feasts, with families coming together to share traditional sweets and dishes. Homes and businesses often prepare for the festival by cleaning and decorating spaces, ensuring that the atmosphere is welcoming and festive.

This year, according to Drikpanchang, the most auspicious time for the main Diwali rituals is from 5:36 PM to 6:16 PM. This timing is ideal for performing pujas (ritual prayers) and lighting diyas to ensure the maximum spiritual benefit and positive energy.

Whether you’re participating in traditional rituals or simply enjoying the festive spirit, Diwali offers a unique opportunity to celebrate the triumph of light, hope, and renewal. As the Festival of Lights approaches, prepare to embrace the joy and warmth of Diwali on November 1, 2024.