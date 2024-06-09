Naveen Patnaik’s close aide Pandian quits active politics amid criticism over BJD’s electoral defeat

Days after the BJD suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the BJP in the just-concluded elections to Odisha assembly as well as the Lok Sabha, VK Pandian, seen as former chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s political heir by many, quit active politics on Sunday.

In a video statement, Pandian said that a negative political campaign was started against him during the elections but reiterated that he joined politics to help his mentor Naveen Patnaik and didn’t desire any post.

“I took the VRS and joined Biju Janata Dal to help my mentor. I didn’t desire any post and don’t have any property other than what I inherited from my grandparents,” Pandian said in the video.

However, he acknowledged that it was his shortcoming that he could not counter the narrative effectively during the elections.

“Now consciously I decide to withdraw myself from active politics. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone on this journey. I am sorry if this campaign narrative against me has had a part to play in BJD’s loss…,” he said in a video statement.

The BJD could not win a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections and lost the assembly polls to BJP.

After BJD’s poll drubbing, Pandian was criticised and many blamed him for the party’s poor show in the elections.

However, Patnaik came out in his defence and termed his criticism “unfortunate”.

“It has come to my notice, there has been some criticism of Mr Pandian. This is unfortunate,” Patnaik has said.

Pandian remained the target of the BJP throughout the election campaign.

“People say keys of Ratna Bhandar have been sent to Tamil Nadu,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had charged during an election rally in Odisha’s Angul.

His remarks were seen as an apparent dig at Pandian, the man Friday of Odisha’s longest serving chief minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik.

Born and brought up in Tamil Nadu, Pandian had taken VRS from his job and joined the BJD in 2023. There were rumours that Pandian used to call the shots in the BJD on behalf of Naveen Patnaik.