Logo

Logo

# India

Naveen Patnaik labels reports of BJP-BJD deal over Pandian as ‘false and malicious’

An article published in an English daily detailed that the BJP had gone below the majority mark in the Rajya Sabha and needed BJD’s support to pass bills.

Statesman News Service | BHUBANESWAR | July 22, 2024 3:40 pm

Naveen Patnaik labels reports of BJP-BJD deal over Pandian as ‘false and malicious’

Former Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik (File Photo: ANI)

Former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday vehemently refuted claims that he agreed to support the BJP in the upcoming elections for President and Vice President of India on condition his former aide VK Pandian is not entertained by the saffron party.

In a recent article published in an English daily, it was reported that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief is at the center of discussions between old allies BJP and BJD.

The article suggested that the saffron party had reached out to Patnaik for support in Parliament and the upcoming elections for President and Vice-President of India, amidst claims involving Pandian.

Advertisement

Labeling the article as “completely false, motivated, defamatory, and malicious”, Patnaik emphasized that Pandian has served both the state and the party with the utmost dedication, efficiency, and integrity.

Patnaik stated, “Pandian is known and respected for his work and integrity.”

The article detailed that the BJP had gone below the majority mark in the Rajya Sabha and needed BJD’s support to pass bills.

It was also mentioned that sources indicated Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken to Patnaik last week, with Patnaik purportedly agreeing to support the BJP if they did not entertain Pandian.

Further, the article claimed that Pandian had attempted to arrange a meeting with Shah through a senior BJP minister but was unsuccessful.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Politics as a game of snakes and ladders

Political parties that once held power in a state or at the national level sometimes fade away. Once a powerful force, the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana is now weakening in politics like many others. BRS MLA A. Gandhi's defection to Congress last week reflects its leader's tactics.