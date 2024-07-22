Naveen Patnaik labels reports of BJP-BJD deal over Pandian as ‘false and malicious’

Former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday vehemently refuted claims that he agreed to support the BJP in the upcoming elections for President and Vice President of India on condition his former aide VK Pandian is not entertained by the saffron party.

In a recent article published in an English daily, it was reported that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief is at the center of discussions between old allies BJP and BJD.

The article suggested that the saffron party had reached out to Patnaik for support in Parliament and the upcoming elections for President and Vice-President of India, amidst claims involving Pandian.

Labeling the article as “completely false, motivated, defamatory, and malicious”, Patnaik emphasized that Pandian has served both the state and the party with the utmost dedication, efficiency, and integrity.

Patnaik stated, “Pandian is known and respected for his work and integrity.”

This is completely false, motivated, defamatory and malicious. As I have stated earlier Mr Pandian has served the state and party with utmost dedication efficiency and integrity and he is known and respected for the same.@NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/4cVZgVcxoD — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 22, 2024

The article detailed that the BJP had gone below the majority mark in the Rajya Sabha and needed BJD’s support to pass bills.

It was also mentioned that sources indicated Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken to Patnaik last week, with Patnaik purportedly agreeing to support the BJP if they did not entertain Pandian.

Further, the article claimed that Pandian had attempted to arrange a meeting with Shah through a senior BJP minister but was unsuccessful.