Odisha RTI activists demand special audit of VK Pandian’s tenure as 5T Secretary

The Odisha Soochana Adhikar Abhijan (OSSA), a forum of RTI activists, on Sunday intensified its demand for a special audit inquiry into the alleged misuse of funds by former bureaucrat VK Pandian, a close aide of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, during his tenure as the 5T Secretary and Chairman of Nabin Odisha.

The former bureaucrat-turned-politician, Pandian, held the positions of 5T Secretary and Nabin Odisha Chairman and allegedly misused state funds. However, there are no government records available in any department regarding his appointment by the previous government to these posts. Therefore, OSSA Convener Pradip Pradhan urged the BJP government to publicly declare these appointments as completely illegal.

The RTI group also demanded the recovery of funds spent on Pandian’s security and the salary allowances he drew in his capacities as 5T Secretary and Nabin Odisha Chairman.

Alleging that Pandian and his IAS officer wife have amassed disproportionate assets, OSSA called for the current government to conduct an investigation and take legal action against the couple without further delay.

Since Pandian’s appointments to the created posts were unauthorized, OSSA insisted that a special audit is necessary to uncover the fiscal irregularities and improprieties committed by the then-powerful IAS officer.

The controversial bureaucrat, who allegedly engaged in political management for the BJD while serving as a Secretary-level officer, reportedly visited 400 locations by helicopter.

With Pandian being a favoured aide of former CM Naveen Patnaik and considered the second-in-command of the regional party after entering politics, the then-BJD government covered his travel expenses.